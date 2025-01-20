Kaspersky Study Highlights Urgent Need for AI-Focused Cyber Defense Strategies in META Region

As artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly becomes a tool for malicious actors, global businesses are intensifying efforts to fortify their cybersecurity defenses. A recent Kaspersky survey titled “Cyber Defense & AI: Are You Ready to Protect Your Organisation?” reveals that 92% of IT and Information Security professionals in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) region anticipate a surge in AI-driven cyberattacks within the next two years. This growing threat underscores the critical need for robust cybersecurity expertise across sectors.

Strengthening Cybersecurity Strategies

Kaspersky’s study, encompassing insights from IT professionals across SMEs and large enterprises, highlights the proactive measures being undertaken:

Internal Expertise Development

: 94% of respondents prioritize upskilling in-house employees through targeted training. External Expertise Reliance: 93% stress the importance of engaging cybersecurity vendors for specialized solutions and advanced threat management.

This dual strategy of blending internal and external expertise reflects the escalating complexity of cyber threats. Currently, 36% of META companies are in the process of implementing external cybersecurity measures, while 34% are enhancing internal skills through dedicated training programs.

Adopting AI-Enhanced Solutions

With the rise of AI-driven threats, businesses are leveraging innovative tools and partnerships. Sixty-one percent of surveyed companies already incorporate external cybersecurity expertise, while 62% have established employee training initiatives. Advanced AI research centers, such as the Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center, play a pivotal role in this evolution.

Vladislav Tushkanov, Group Manager at the Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center, remarked: "Businesses are keenly aware of AI-driven cyber threats and are proactively adopting comprehensive solutions. At Kaspersky, we leverage AI advancements to enhance our threat protection strategies, ensuring businesses remain prepared for emerging challenges."

Recommendations to Combat AI-Driven Threats

Kaspersky offers the following measures to bolster cybersecurity:

Enhance Employee Resilience: Enroll teams in online and live training courses, such as Kaspersky Managed Detection & Response, to strengthen internal capabilities. Automate Security Awareness: Use platforms like the Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform to instill cybersafe behaviors among employees, with a focus on mitigating AI-assisted threats. Engage in AI-Focused Discussions: Explore AI-related cybersecurity topics via Kaspersky’s Support Forum and BrightTalk channel, which provide valuable insights and solutions.

Broader Implications for Businesses

The integration of AI into cybersecurity strategies is not just a defensive measure but a critical component of a future-ready cyber defense ecosystem. As AI continues to shape the cybersecurity landscape, businesses must stay vigilant and adaptive, ensuring their workforce and tools are equipped to meet the challenges posed by increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

By combining technological innovation with targeted expertise, companies in the META region and beyond are laying the foundation for a secure and resilient digital environment.