Left Menu

Adecco India Expands Global Reach with New Capability Center

Adecco India is expanding its global capability center in Bengaluru, intending to increase its workforce to over 2,500 by year-end. The expansion is part of Adecco India's strategy to enhance its global service capabilities, with new opportunities for professionals and a focus on talent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:37 IST
Adecco India Expands Global Reach with New Capability Center
  • Country:
  • India

Adecco India, the Indian subsidiary of the multinational Adecco Group, has unveiled plans to significantly expand its global capability center in Bengaluru.

The center, which currently employs over 400 individuals, will expand its workforce to more than 2,500 by the end of this year. This large-scale hiring is a pivotal part of Adecco India's strategic objective to enhance global service capabilities.

In furthering this goal, the company has opened a second office in Bengaluru, which is set to deliver advanced talent services for clients ranging from multinationals to mid-sized firms. This move underscores Adecco's commitment to talent development and employee engagement while positioning the new center as a key operation hub in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025