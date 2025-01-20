Adecco India Expands Global Reach with New Capability Center

Adecco India, the Indian subsidiary of the multinational Adecco Group, has unveiled plans to significantly expand its global capability center in Bengaluru.

The center, which currently employs over 400 individuals, will expand its workforce to more than 2,500 by the end of this year. This large-scale hiring is a pivotal part of Adecco India's strategic objective to enhance global service capabilities.

In furthering this goal, the company has opened a second office in Bengaluru, which is set to deliver advanced talent services for clients ranging from multinationals to mid-sized firms. This move underscores Adecco's commitment to talent development and employee engagement while positioning the new center as a key operation hub in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)