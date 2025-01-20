Left Menu

Zomato's Profit Downturn: Impact of Expansion on Financial Performance

Zomato's shares fell nearly 4% following a 57.2% drop in net profit for the December quarter. The decline was attributed to increased expenses associated with store expansion for Blinkit. Despite slower demand growth, consolidated revenue rose year-over-year, but rising costs impacted overall profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:12 IST
Zomato witnessed a significant decline in its stock value on Monday, plummeting nearly 4% after reporting a 57.2% drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The company, a leading name in the food tech industry, attributed this downturn to aggressive store expansion aimed at supporting its quick-commerce platform, Blinkit.

Despite experiencing growth in food delivery, Zomato faced pressure on its margins, reflected by a substantial rise in total expenses over the past year.

