Zomato's Profit Downturn: Impact of Expansion on Financial Performance
Zomato's shares fell nearly 4% following a 57.2% drop in net profit for the December quarter. The decline was attributed to increased expenses associated with store expansion for Blinkit. Despite slower demand growth, consolidated revenue rose year-over-year, but rising costs impacted overall profitability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Zomato witnessed a significant decline in its stock value on Monday, plummeting nearly 4% after reporting a 57.2% drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.
The company, a leading name in the food tech industry, attributed this downturn to aggressive store expansion aimed at supporting its quick-commerce platform, Blinkit.
Despite experiencing growth in food delivery, Zomato faced pressure on its margins, reflected by a substantial rise in total expenses over the past year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement