Airline Discontent: ADP Faces Criticism from Air France CEO

Groupe ADP, the operator of major Parisian airports, has responded to allegations from Air France-KLM's CEO, suggesting preferential treatment for foreign airlines at Charles De Gaulle Airport.

In remarks to Le Parisien, CEO Benjamin Smith claimed French state-owned ADP gives foreign carriers a smoother disembarkation and embarkation process compared to Air France-KLM.

In reply, ADP expressed surprise at Smith's comments but assured it was collaborating with Air France-KLM to enhance operational efficiency, aiming to consistently improve gate accessibility for its partner airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)