Building Equality: Women in Real Estate
The Indian real estate sector is grappling with gender disparity, employing only 70 lakh women out of 7.1 crore workers. A report suggests that improving gender parity and inclusion could enhance economic outcomes. There is a call for targeted training, leadership access, and a mindset shift to empower women in the industry.
Real estate in India remains a domain where gender inclusivity lags significantly. According to a joint report by Max Estates and In Tandem Global Consulting, only 70 lakh women are part of the 7.1 crore workforce in this industry.
The report, titled 'Concrete Change - A Study of the Economic Impact of Better Pay Parity & Inclusion of Women in Real Estate,' highlights the sector's struggle with achieving true inclusivity. Women, who constitute 48.5% of the population, represent a meager 1.2% of those employed in real estate.
Addressing gender imbalances presents a vast opportunity for economic growth, enhancing productivity, innovation, and profitability. The need for upskilling, leadership roles, and a shift in mindset are seen as essential steps towards change. Industry leaders like Sahil Vachani emphasize the importance of proactive leadership in this transformation.
