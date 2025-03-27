Left Menu

Court Halts Trump's Workforce Downsizing

A U.S. appeals court has refused to suspend a ruling that requires reinstating over 17,000 federal workers, who were part of President Trump's workforce purge. The ruling affects several agencies including the Treasury and Department of Defense and highlights missteps by the Office of Personnel Management in executing these firings.

A U.S. appeals court has denied a request from the Trump administration to pause a ruling mandating the rehiring of more than 17,000 federal workers. These workers lost their jobs during a significant downsizing effort by the previous administration.

The ruling, made by a 2-1 panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, asserts that the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) had overstepped its authority by directing mass terminations. The decision encompasses six major federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, which reportedly dismissed over 7,600 employees.

While the administration seeks to overturn the decision at the U.S. Supreme Court, the case underscores broader challenges faced in federal personnel management and the implications of government-wide downsizing initiatives spearheaded by the Trump administration.

