EU Strategic Dialogue: Reviving Europe’s Automotive Industry

The European Commission is set to host crucial talks with European automakers, suppliers, and trade unions on January 30, aiming to chart a new course for the beleaguered automotive industry within the EU. This dialogue follows Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's promise to create a robust plan to protect this vital sector.

Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas is tasked with developing an action plan during these discussions, tackling urgent issues like factory closures, job cuts, and stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers. The dialogue is also a response to potential challenges posed by U.S. tariffs anticipated under President Donald Trump's administration.

With the industry facing CO2 emission limitations by 2025, these talks are crucial for the EU to keep pace with technological advances, streamline regulation, and maintain a competitive edge. The automotive sector, employing over 13 million people, contributes significantly to the EU economy, making its sustainability critical for broader economic health.

