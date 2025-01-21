NHC Foods Reports Record Growth in Q3-FY25, Unveils Strategic Expansion Plans

NHC Foods Limited, a leading exporter of agricultural commodities and spices, has reported impressive financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, marking substantial gains in both revenue and profit.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2024, the company achieved a remarkable 384% increase in profit after tax (PAT), soaring to Rs 208.33 lakhs from Rs 43.03 lakhs in the same period last year. Additionally, revenue from operations surged by 58%, reaching Rs 7,352.97 lakhs compared to Rs 4,649.69 lakhs in the previous year. Over the nine-month period, NHC Foods reported a 384% PAT increase, amounting to Rs 614.30 lakhs, while its revenue grew by 64% to Rs 21,420 lakhs.

The company's strong performance underscores its resilience and strategic foresight in a challenging market environment. Its plans to launch a new sesame seed facility in Gujarat and revamp its spice brand, 'SAAZ,' are set to drive future growth. The upcoming collaborations and investments in global markets reflect NHC's commitment to expanding its footprint and strengthening its market position.

