Kerala's Ambitious Leap: A New Era of High-Tech Industry

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeev declared the state's ambitious goal to evolve into a global center for knowledge-driven and high-tech manufacturing sectors within 10 to 15 years.

The minister emphasized Kerala's reputation as a 'God's own country' and invited companies to the Invest Kerala Global Summit set for next month, aiming to attract substantial investments.

Rajeev highlighted Kerala's advantageous position in ease of doing business, its progressive industrial projects, and its educational flexibility, which together nurture a suitable environment for retaining homegrown talent.

