Kerala's Ambitious Leap: A New Era of High-Tech Industry

Kerala is poised to transform into a global hub for high-tech industries. Industries Minister P Rajeev, speaking at the World Economic Forum, invited investments for the upcoming Invest Kerala Global Summit. The state aims to leverage its strengths in various sectors to attract investors and retain local talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeev declared the state's ambitious goal to evolve into a global center for knowledge-driven and high-tech manufacturing sectors within 10 to 15 years.

The minister emphasized Kerala's reputation as a 'God's own country' and invited companies to the Invest Kerala Global Summit set for next month, aiming to attract substantial investments.

Rajeev highlighted Kerala's advantageous position in ease of doing business, its progressive industrial projects, and its educational flexibility, which together nurture a suitable environment for retaining homegrown talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

