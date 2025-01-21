Indian CEOs Confident in Economic Growth, Eye AI and Sustainability for Future Success

A recent survey conducted by PwC highlights significant optimism among Indian CEOs regarding the country's economic trajectory. This confidence is underscored by a strong commitment to workforce expansion and the strategic implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. As global discussions unfold in Davos centered on 'Collaboration in the Intelligent Age,' India's role in spearheading innovation and sustainability is being recognized on a global scale.

The survey, which gathered insights from over 4,700 CEOs across 109 countries, including 75 from India, found that 87% of Indian business leaders are buoyant about economic growth, notably above the global sentiment of 57%. Moreover, 74% expressed robust confidence in their companies' revenue potential over the next three years, driven by the country's economic resilience, improved business facilitation measures, and an adept workforce.

Notwithstanding this positive outlook, challenges loom large, with technological disruption topping the list of concerns. Macroeconomic instability, inflation, and the scarcity of skilled labor also present significant hurdles. Despite these obstacles, disruptive technologies, including AI, are seen as pivotal to economic sustainability in India. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, noted that future business ecosystems must contend with megatrends like climate change alongside evolving customer demands and shifting value propositions.

The rise of Generative AI (GenAI) is especially noteworthy, with 51% of Indian CEOs recognizing its profitability potential despite lingering trust issues. Nonetheless, a majority foresee AI as a driver of efficiency, reflected in plans to boost workforce numbers. Krishan advised embracing GenAI while mitigating risks through responsible AI practices, integrating these considerations into foundational business frameworks.

There is an increasing acknowledgment of climate-friendly strategies, with over a third of Indian CEOs reporting revenue gains from such investments. Notably, over 60% claim these investments have either cut costs or maintained cost neutrality, illustrating sustainability's growing role in strategic corporate ambitions. Furthermore, sustainable performance increasingly influences executive compensation, aligning financial incentives with climate-conscious goals.

These investments highlight a shift towards embedding sustainability into business models, seen not merely as social responsibility but as a cornerstone of future profits. Diversification remains a pivotal growth strategy amid evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical landscapes. PwC's findings reveal that 40% of CEOs are entering new sectors, with innovation and collaboration driving this trend.

Product and service innovations lead reinvention efforts among Indian CEOs, with a focus on direct-to-consumer strategies and customer base expansion. Strategic partnerships also play a crucial role in fostering growth, indicating a comprehensive approach to navigating an increasingly dynamic business world. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)