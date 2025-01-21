Gridlock Gridlock: Traffic Turmoil Grips Central Delhi Amid Republic Parade Rehearsals

Traffic across Central Delhi was thrown into disarray on Tuesday as Republic Day parade rehearsals clogged key routes, leaving motorists stranded and increasingly frustrated.

The gridlock affected roads leading to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Ring Road, and various central arteries, with commuters airing grievances online about the chaos in the capital city.

Despite Delhi Police's advisories predicting disruption, the traffic nightmare persisted, sparking widespread complaints about the efficacy of management, especially with heightened security and diversions adding to the strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)