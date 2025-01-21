Rajan Bharti Mittal on Rising India at World Economic Forum

Left Menu

Rajan Bharti Mittal, vice chairman of Bharti Enterprises, highlighted India's global rise at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He emphasized India's economic and political growth, the boost in manufacturing, and expectations for the upcoming Union Budget, particularly in the telecom sector. Mittal expressed optimism about India-U.S. relations.

Rajan Bharti Mittal, vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Enterprises (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rajan Bharti Mittal, vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Enterprises, underscored India's growing global influence both economically and politically. Mittal stressed that India's burgeoning reputation on the world stage is undeniable and said, "India cannot be ignored," attributing this ascent to strategic relationships fostered under the current government.

Highlighting the manufacturing sector, Mittal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, stating that programs like 'Make in India' are driving significant growth in manufacturing, electric vehicles, and renewables, sustaining considerable foreign direct investment, which amounted to USD 46 billion last year.

As the Union Budget approaches, Mittal called for rationalizing levies on telecom services to aid the digital economy and suggested tax rebates to boost consumer spending. Reflecting on potential impacts from international affairs, including Donald Trump's presidency, Mittal remained optimistic about the resilient India-U.S. relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

