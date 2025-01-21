Left Menu

Tripura's Economic Surge: A Double-Engine Success Story

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the state's economic progress, ranking second in GSDP among northeastern states. During the statehood day, he credited the double-engine government's efforts and highlighted continuous development despite challenges. Saha acknowledged central aid and stressed ongoing efforts against attempts to disrupt the state's peace.

Updated: 21-01-2025 17:16 IST
Tripura's economic ascent has been remarkable, with Chief Minister Manik Saha announcing that the state now boasts the second-highest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth among northeastern states. Speaking at Rabindra Bhavan, Saha attributed this success to the state's 'double-engine government' approach.

The Chief Minister detailed the timely interventions by the central government during crises, like providing aid during the devastating floods of September and arranging flights to evacuate citizens from strife-torn Manipur. He emphasized the state's strides in Sustainable Development Growth as well, citing a NITI Aayog report marking Tripura as a front-runner in rapid development.

While presenting the state's fiscal layout, Saha assured that despite allocations for the Tribal Areas Council and Urban Local Bodies, development continues unabated. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and addressed recent attempts to foment unrest, reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining peace and progress.

