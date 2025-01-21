India's Ascending Global Image: Insights from Bharti Enterprises' Vice Chairman

Rajan Bharti Mittal, the Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, emphasized India's rising global stature during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He remarked that the country is gaining prominence both economically and politically on the world stage, making it impossible to overlook its growing influence.

Mittal credited the current government for enhancing India's international relations and aiding its economic expansion. With India being the fastest-growing economy, he asserted that the nation remains a key player on the global map. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, especially the 'Make in India' campaign, which has significantly bolstered the manufacturing sector.

Highlighting areas like electric vehicles and renewable energy, Mittal noted the sustained foreign direct investment, exceeding USD 46 billion last year. As India prepares for the Union Budget 2025-26, he urged for reduced levies in the telecom sector to support digital growth. He also expressed optimism about stronger economic ties with the United States despite potential uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)