Supreme Power Equipment Secures Major Rs 21.30 Cr Transformer Order

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) announces a major order win worth Rs 21.30 Cr for manufacturing high-capacity transformers for a leading Chennai-based electric firm. The order, consisting of 57 oil-cooled transformers, is set to boost SPEL's reputation and expand its growing order book, now totaling Rs 91.51 Cr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:53 IST
Supreme Power Equipment Secures Rs. 21 Cr Order for Distribution Transformers. Image Credit: ANI
Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), a leading manufacturer of power and distribution transformers, has secured a substantial order valued at Rs 21.30 crore from a prominent electric company based in Chennai. SPEL, listed under NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR, is tasked with producing a range of high-capacity, oil-cooled distribution transformers.

The order encompasses 36 units of 1600KVA distribution transformers, 19 units of 2000KVA transformers, and 2 units of 2500KVA transformers. Designed to meet rigorous performance standards, these transformers are expected to enhance reliability and efficiency in power distribution for the client. The delivery is slated for completion within the next nine months.

This new venture reinforces SPEL's status as a reliable supplier in India's transformer market. With this addition, SPEL's order book now stands at Rs 91.51 crore, reflecting its robust capabilities in manufacturing and project execution. Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, highlighted the order as a testament to customer trust in SPEL's quality and commitment to supporting India's power infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

