Tensions Boil: Immigration Crackdowns, Missile Threats, and Political Turmoil

Tensions rise in Minnesota as President Donald Trump's immigration policies come under fire. A fatal shooting by an immigration officer has reignited criticism of the president's aggressive stance, particularly targeting the Somali-American community and state leadership under Democratic Governor Tim Walz.

Meanwhile, international relations teeter on the edge as Russia fires a hypersonic missile near Ukraine's NATO border, escalating security concerns. Kyiv calls for a global response amid fears for European stability.

In Switzerland, legal proceedings begin against the owners of a ski resort bar following a fire that claimed 40 lives. The blaze on New Year's Day has drawn scrutiny and legal complaints from victims' families, while Swiss prosecutors investigate potential negligence.

