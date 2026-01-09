Left Menu

Tensions Boil: Immigration Crackdowns, Missile Threats, and Political Turmoil

The article covers recent world events, from President Trump's immigration policies causing tension in Minnesota, to missile threats from Russia, and a fatal ski resort fire in Switzerland. Other notable events include protests in Iran, trials in Germany and the UK, and changes in asylum policies in Sweden.

Updated: 09-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:28 IST
Trump

Tensions rise in Minnesota as President Donald Trump's immigration policies come under fire. A fatal shooting by an immigration officer has reignited criticism of the president's aggressive stance, particularly targeting the Somali-American community and state leadership under Democratic Governor Tim Walz.

Meanwhile, international relations teeter on the edge as Russia fires a hypersonic missile near Ukraine's NATO border, escalating security concerns. Kyiv calls for a global response amid fears for European stability.

In Switzerland, legal proceedings begin against the owners of a ski resort bar following a fire that claimed 40 lives. The blaze on New Year's Day has drawn scrutiny and legal complaints from victims' families, while Swiss prosecutors investigate potential negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

