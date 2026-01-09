Turkman Gate Tensions: Arrests Climb Amid Stone-Pelting Incident
The Delhi Police have arrested 13 individuals in connection with the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident. Security measures, including drone and CCTV surveillance, remain high as investigations continue. Police emphasize no restrictions on Friday prayers and appeal for public cooperation against misinformation on social media.
The Delhi Police have apprehended two additional suspects in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident, bringing the total number of individuals in custody to 13. This development comes amid heightened security measures around the area, particularly in light of Friday prayers, as law enforcement officials work diligently to maintain peace.
According to Additional Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan, forces have been strategically deployed to ensure safety and order, with drones and CCTV systems being used for ongoing surveillance. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities focusing on disrupted community trust due to misinformation spread on social media platforms.
The police have ensured that Friday prayers proceed without restrictions and are working closely with community leaders to prevent further unrest. Some social media influencers, notably Aimen Rizvi, have been identified in relation to alleged misinformation, while law enforcement continues its broader probe into potential political involvements.
