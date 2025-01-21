Narrow Escape: Truck Dangling Over Chambal River Rescued

A 22-wheeler truck found itself perilously hanging over the edge of the Chambal River Bridge after attempting to avoid a collision with a car amidst dense fog on the Etawah-Gwalior Highway.

The driver and helper, trapped initially within the cabin, managed a daring escape by jumping to safety on the road below. Traffic was disrupted as a result of this precarious situation, confirmed SHO Ganesh Shankar.

Efforts to clear the scene were promptly undertaken by PNC toll personnel and local police, who, with considerable effort and the use of a crane, successfully removed the truck, restoring traffic flow by late morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)