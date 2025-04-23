Fire Strikes Chaobai Bridge: Traffic Disruption in Beijing

A bridge in Beijing's northeastern Shunyi district collapsed following a fire on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities and images shared on social media.

There were no reported casualties, as the bridge had been closed to traffic. The Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport announced this information on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform.

The Chaobai river bridge suffered structural damage due to the fire, which was extinguished later. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the incident's cause, while access to the bridge remains restricted, redirecting traffic to alternate routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)