Left Menu

Fire Strikes Chaobai Bridge: Traffic Disruption in Beijing

A fire caused the collapse of a bridge in Beijing's Shunyi district, with no reported casualties as the structure was already closed to traffic. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while detours have been set up for affected routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:59 IST
Fire Strikes Chaobai Bridge: Traffic Disruption in Beijing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A bridge in Beijing's northeastern Shunyi district collapsed following a fire on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities and images shared on social media.

There were no reported casualties, as the bridge had been closed to traffic. The Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport announced this information on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform.

The Chaobai river bridge suffered structural damage due to the fire, which was extinguished later. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the incident's cause, while access to the bridge remains restricted, redirecting traffic to alternate routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025