Gwadar Airport: A Symbol of China-Pakistan Economic Partnership

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the new Gwadar International Airport as a 'gift' from China, emphasizing its importance for regional trade and connectivity. The airport, a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, aims to boost the economy of Balochistan and the entire nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:36 IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the newly inaugurated Gwadar International Airport as a significant 'gift' from China, declaring it a potential game-changer for regional trade and development.

The airport, which commenced operations this week, represents Pakistan's largest, underlining China's role as an enduring ally. Funded with a $230 million Chinese grant, it is a critical component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sharif highlighted the airport's strategic relevance at a cabinet meeting, noting its potential to economically uplift Balochistan and enhance Pakistan's global trade connectivity. Despite regional security challenges, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic growth and infrastructure development.

