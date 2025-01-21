Gwadar Airport: A Symbol of China-Pakistan Economic Partnership

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the newly inaugurated Gwadar International Airport as a significant 'gift' from China, declaring it a potential game-changer for regional trade and development.

The airport, which commenced operations this week, represents Pakistan's largest, underlining China's role as an enduring ally. Funded with a $230 million Chinese grant, it is a critical component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sharif highlighted the airport's strategic relevance at a cabinet meeting, noting its potential to economically uplift Balochistan and enhance Pakistan's global trade connectivity. Despite regional security challenges, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to economic growth and infrastructure development.

