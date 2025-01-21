Left Menu

Zomato and Swiggy Shares Plummet Amid Profit Decline

Shares of Zomato fell 11% after reporting a 57.2% drop in net profit for the December quarter. This affected Swiggy's shares, which also dropped. Zomato's revenue rose to Rs 5,405 crore, but net profit suffered due to pressures from store expansions for quick-commerce platform Blinkit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:45 IST
Zomato and Swiggy Shares Plummet Amid Profit Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of food tech giant Zomato experienced a significant decline of 11 percent on Tuesday after the company announced a sharp 57.2 percent decrease in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

At the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato's stock plummeted by 10.92 percent, closing the day at Rs 214.65 per share. A similar decrease was seen on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) where shares dropped by 10.16 percent, settling at Rs 215.40 apiece. Notably, a high volume of trading was observed, with 30.82 crore equity shares changing hands on the NSE and 1.76 crore on the BSE.

This decline in Zomato's stock also impacted its competitor Swiggy, whose shares fell by over 8 percent on both the BSE and NSE, marking the largest single-day drop since its listing last year. This comes as Swiggy awaits the announcement of its December quarter results. Zomato, despite reporting a rise in its consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 5,405 crore, saw its profitability affected by aggressive store expansions for its quick-commerce service, Blinkit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025