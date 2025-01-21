Left Menu

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd Secures Rs 66 Crore Ahead of IPO

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has raised over Rs 66 crore from anchor investors as it prepares for its IPO. The company allocated shares at Rs 294 each and aims to raise Rs 220.5 crore. Proceeds will support working capital needs and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:18 IST
Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd Secures Rs 66 Crore Ahead of IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd announced raising over Rs 66 crore from anchor investors in anticipation of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The company has allocated 22.5 lakh shares at Rs 294 per share, according to a circular from BSE.

The IPO is slated to open on January 22 and close on January 24, offering a fresh issuance of 75 lakh shares valued at Rs 220.5 crore at the upper price band. Proceeds from the IPO will contribute Rs 150 crore towards working capital and general corporate purposes.

Established in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd is renowned for its expertise in water engineering, procurement, and construction services, having completed 32 significant projects. SMC Capitals is serving as the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025