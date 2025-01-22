Left Menu

Tragic Truck Crash in Deep Valley Claims Eight Lives

A truck carrying fruit vendors fell into a 50-meter-deep valley near Hubballi, killing eight and injuring ten. The accident occurred as the truck driver tried to make way for another vehicle. Lack of a protective wall contributed to the tragedy, as confirmed by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:20 IST
Tragic Truck Crash in Deep Valley Claims Eight Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Wednesday, a truck carrying fruit vendors tragically plunged into a 50-meter-deep valley near Hubballi, resulting in the death of eight individuals and leaving ten others injured, police sources reported.

The victims were en route from Savanur to the Yellapura fair to sell their produce. The accident took place on the Savanur-Hubballi road, a forested area notorious for its lack of adequate safety measures, as confirmed by Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana.

The mishap happened around 5:30 a.m. when the truck driver veered to the left to avoid colliding with another vehicle, ultimately causing his truck to tumble into the valley. Absence of a protective barrier on the road exacerbated the severity of the accident, said Officer Narayana. The critically injured were rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for urgent medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025