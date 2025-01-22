Tragic Truck Crash in Deep Valley Claims Eight Lives

In the early hours of Wednesday, a truck carrying fruit vendors tragically plunged into a 50-meter-deep valley near Hubballi, resulting in the death of eight individuals and leaving ten others injured, police sources reported.

The victims were en route from Savanur to the Yellapura fair to sell their produce. The accident took place on the Savanur-Hubballi road, a forested area notorious for its lack of adequate safety measures, as confirmed by Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana.

The mishap happened around 5:30 a.m. when the truck driver veered to the left to avoid colliding with another vehicle, ultimately causing his truck to tumble into the valley. Absence of a protective barrier on the road exacerbated the severity of the accident, said Officer Narayana. The critically injured were rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for urgent medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)