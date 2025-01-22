Left Menu

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Hits Construction Milestone with Heavyweight Girder

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has achieved a pivotal milestone with the successful casting of its heaviest Full Span Pre-Stressed Concrete Box Girder in the Maharashtra section. This 40-meter span will expedite viaduct construction, featuring state-of-the-art yards and machinery to maintain quality and accelerate progress.

Bullet train construction work (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has reached a significant milestone in developing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor. According to an official release, the corporation successfully cast its first Full Span Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) Box Girder for the Maharashtra section. Weighing approximately 970 metric tons, the 40-meter span girder is the heaviest of its kind in India's construction industry.

The construction of the girder as a single piece without any joint marks a notable advancement in India's rail infrastructure. It requires 390 cubic meters of concrete and 42 metric tons of steel. The project aims to expedite viaduct construction by advancing both substructure and superstructure simultaneously. Currently, casting yards along the Maharashtra alignment ensure rapid pace and quality with three out of 13 already operational.

To facilitate this, state-of-the-art machinery such as Straddle Carriers, Bridge Launching Gantries, and Girder Transporters will be utilized for launching. Pre-casting and systematic stacking ensures a continuous supply. Spanning 135 kilometers, the section features complex structures and three major stations, mirroring successes seen in Gujarat since April 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

