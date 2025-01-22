Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Twin Road Accidents Claim 13 Lives

At least 13 people lost their lives and 19 were injured in two separate road accidents in Karnataka. A truck fell into a valley on Savanur-Hubballi Road, while another vehicle overturned near Araginamara Camp. The incidents are under investigation by local police.

Updated: 22-01-2025 10:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Karnataka on Wednesday morning as two separate road accidents claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals, according to police reports. Nineteen others sustained injuries.

The first incident occurred on the Savanur-Hubballi Road when a truck transporting fruit vendors plunged into a 50-meter valley. The mishap killed nine and injured nine more, police stated.

Meanwhile, in Sindhanur's Raichur district, a vehicle overturned near Araginamara Camp, resulting in four fatalities, including three students. Ten others were hurt. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

