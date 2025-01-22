Ads2Publish: Transforming Newspaper Ad Booking in India

NEW DELHI - Ads2Publish.com, a trailblazer in online newspaper ad bookings in India, has crossed a remarkable milestone. This platform has reached over 200,000 customers and facilitated the publication of more than 1 million advertisements in newspapers nationwide.

Founded during the early Internet era, Ads2Publish addressed the convoluted newspaper ad booking process by launching an easy-to-navigate online platform. Recognized by leading Indian newspapers, Ads2Publish's simplified solution has earned the trust of businesses and individuals alike.

The platform's strong network includes partnerships with over 100 newspapers, yielding significant reach across India's diverse audience. Ads2Publish continues to innovate, providing valuable solutions and maintaining its reputation in the newspaper advertising industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)