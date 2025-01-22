Left Menu

Ads2Publish: Transforming Newspaper Ad Booking in India

Ads2Publish.com, a leading online platform in India, has revolutionized newspaper ad bookings, serving over 200,000 customers and publishing more than 1 million ads. Its user-friendly interface simplifies the ad booking process, while a wide network of newspapers ensures optimal reach for advertisers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:48 IST
Ads2Publish: Transforming Newspaper Ad Booking in India
  • Country:
  • India

NEW DELHI - Ads2Publish.com, a trailblazer in online newspaper ad bookings in India, has crossed a remarkable milestone. This platform has reached over 200,000 customers and facilitated the publication of more than 1 million advertisements in newspapers nationwide.

Founded during the early Internet era, Ads2Publish addressed the convoluted newspaper ad booking process by launching an easy-to-navigate online platform. Recognized by leading Indian newspapers, Ads2Publish's simplified solution has earned the trust of businesses and individuals alike.

The platform's strong network includes partnerships with over 100 newspapers, yielding significant reach across India's diverse audience. Ads2Publish continues to innovate, providing valuable solutions and maintaining its reputation in the newspaper advertising industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025