CM Sukhu Receives Financial Boost, Inspiring Books, and Event Invites

In a display of significant financial collaboration and cultural engagement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was presented with a range of contributions and invitations. Notably, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) delivered an interim dividend cheque amounting to Rs 121.33 crore, marking a substantial economic influx to the state.

On the same occasion, the Sarahan Education Block's Primary Teacher's Association contributed Rs 71,000 towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This gesture underscores the commitment of educators to support community welfare, as conveyed by association leaders Om Parkash Negi, Chaman Lal, and Sandeep Kumar during the presentation.

Adding a literary dimension to the day's events, Brigadier BS Mehta, a veteran of the 1971 war, gifted two motivational books to CM Sukhu, reaffirming the potential of literature to inspire the younger generation. Furthermore, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan extended an invitation to the chief minister for the upcoming Diya Rath Yatra, emphasizing the bond between cultural traditions and political leadership.

