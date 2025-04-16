Left Menu

CM Sukhu Receives Financial Boost, Inspiring Books, and Event Invites

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu receives a Rs 121.33 crore interim dividend from SJVNL, a Rs 71,000 donation to the Relief Fund, two inspirational books from Brigadier Mehta, and an invitation to the Diya Rath Yatra by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan, reflecting diverse engagements in a single day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:50 IST
CM Sukhu Receives Financial Boost, Inspiring Books, and Event Invites
SJVNL presents Rs 121.33 crore interim dividend cheque to CM Sukhu. (Photo: Himachal Pradesh CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of significant financial collaboration and cultural engagement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was presented with a range of contributions and invitations. Notably, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) delivered an interim dividend cheque amounting to Rs 121.33 crore, marking a substantial economic influx to the state.

On the same occasion, the Sarahan Education Block's Primary Teacher's Association contributed Rs 71,000 towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This gesture underscores the commitment of educators to support community welfare, as conveyed by association leaders Om Parkash Negi, Chaman Lal, and Sandeep Kumar during the presentation.

Adding a literary dimension to the day's events, Brigadier BS Mehta, a veteran of the 1971 war, gifted two motivational books to CM Sukhu, reaffirming the potential of literature to inspire the younger generation. Furthermore, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan extended an invitation to the chief minister for the upcoming Diya Rath Yatra, emphasizing the bond between cultural traditions and political leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025