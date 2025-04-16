Thrilling Super Over Victory: Delhi Capitals Edge Rajasthan Royals

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League saw an exciting twist with a thrilling super over victory for Delhi. Mitchell Starc's final over performances helped restrict Rajasthan Royals, leading to the game being decided in a super over.

Delhi, requiring 12 runs in the super over, chased it down in just four deliveries. This came after DC posted a score of 188 for five in their scheduled overs, thanks in part to valuable contributions from Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel, who accelerated the scoring towards the end.

Rajasthan responded with half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana. Despite needing only nine runs in the last regular over, Starc's brilliance saw RR manage just eight, tying the game and setting up a nail-biting conclusion in the super over.

