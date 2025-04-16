Left Menu

Thrilling Super Over Victory: Delhi Capitals Edge Rajasthan Royals

In an Indian Premier League clash, Delhi Capitals secured a dramatic super over victory against Rajasthan Royals. Under the influence of Mitchell Starc, Delhi successfully defended their score of 188, leading to a super over, where they chased down RR's target in just four balls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:49 IST
Thrilling Super Over Victory: Delhi Capitals Edge Rajasthan Royals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League saw an exciting twist with a thrilling super over victory for Delhi. Mitchell Starc's final over performances helped restrict Rajasthan Royals, leading to the game being decided in a super over.

Delhi, requiring 12 runs in the super over, chased it down in just four deliveries. This came after DC posted a score of 188 for five in their scheduled overs, thanks in part to valuable contributions from Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel, who accelerated the scoring towards the end.

Rajasthan responded with half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana. Despite needing only nine runs in the last regular over, Starc's brilliance saw RR manage just eight, tying the game and setting up a nail-biting conclusion in the super over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025