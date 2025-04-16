Amravati Airport Inauguration: A Gateway to Vidarbha's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday commended the inauguration of Amravati Airport as a significant advancement for Maharashtra, highlighting its potential to enhance trade and connectivity in the Vidarbha region. His remarks came in response to a post by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on social media platform X.

In a ceremony attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu formally inaugurated the airport. The launch witnessed the first flight from Amravati to Mumbai under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - Viability Gap Funding (RCS-VGF), marking a pivotal moment in Vidarbha's history.

Besides airport development, the government is expanding the budget-friendly UDAN Yatri Cafe initiative, which began last year in Kolkata, to cater to increasing passenger numbers. Plans to launch this facility at Delhi Airport were confirmed by DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar during a media briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)