Left Menu

Amravati Airport Inauguration: A Gateway to Vidarbha's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the launch of Amravati Airport, a key initiative that promises to enhance commerce and connectivity in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu celebrates this milestone, highlighting its impact on India's aviation sector alongside the expansion of budget-friendly Yatri Cafes nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:50 IST
Amravati Airport Inauguration: A Gateway to Vidarbha's Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday commended the inauguration of Amravati Airport as a significant advancement for Maharashtra, highlighting its potential to enhance trade and connectivity in the Vidarbha region. His remarks came in response to a post by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on social media platform X.

In a ceremony attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu formally inaugurated the airport. The launch witnessed the first flight from Amravati to Mumbai under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - Viability Gap Funding (RCS-VGF), marking a pivotal moment in Vidarbha's history.

Besides airport development, the government is expanding the budget-friendly UDAN Yatri Cafe initiative, which began last year in Kolkata, to cater to increasing passenger numbers. Plans to launch this facility at Delhi Airport were confirmed by DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar during a media briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025