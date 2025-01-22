IDB Launches TechLab to Drive Digital Transformation and Economic Growth in Caribbean

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has officially opened a cutting-edge TechLab in Trinidad and Tobago, marking a significant step toward advancing the digital transformation agenda across the Caribbean. The facility, launched during an event attended by senior officials and stakeholders, will act as a hub for emerging technology innovation, boosting economic growth, fostering public-private collaboration, and enhancing regional integration.

The event was led by IDB Executive Vice President Jordan Schwartz and featured notable speakers, including:

Penelope Beckles, Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Planning and Development.

Hassel Bacchus, Minister of Digital Transformation.

Anton Edmunds, IDB General Manager for the Caribbean.

Jean-Michel Baudoin, IDB Chief Information Officer.

The decision to establish the TechLab in Trinidad and Tobago aligns with the country’s ambition to become a regional leader in digital innovation.

“This lab is more than a space for innovation—it is a tool for transformation,” said Minister Bacchus. “It will empower communities, strengthen public services, and provide cutting-edge solutions to the Caribbean’s unique challenges.”

Purpose and Focus Areas of the TechLab

The TechLab will focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including:

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI): Driving smart decision-making in public and private sectors.

Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR): Revolutionizing education, training, and entertainment.

Drones and Robotics: Enhancing smart city solutions and improving logistics.

Digital Inclusion: Reducing the digital divide for underserved communities.

This hub aims to foster collaboration among governments, academic institutions, and private entities to develop and scale transformative projects tailored to the Caribbean’s needs.

Regional Impact and ONE Caribbean Program

The TechLab is part of the IDB's ONE Caribbean Program, a regional initiative promoting integration, resilience, and shared solutions for common challenges. The lab will also contribute to building capacity among stakeholders by providing access to advanced tools, training, and mentorship for startups and digital innovators.

“Technology is reshaping economies and societies,” said Vice President Schwartz. “With this TechLab, we are creating a collaborative space where innovation becomes a driver of long-term economic and social progress in the Caribbean.”

Expanding the IDB TechLab Network

The Trinidad and Tobago TechLab is the fourth such facility established by the IDB, complementing hubs in Washington, D.C., Panama, and Paraguay. The IDB is also planning to launch a fifth TechLab in Colombia, expanding its reach to the Andean region.

Looking Ahead

The TechLab’s establishment reinforces the Caribbean’s commitment to embracing digital transformation, ensuring the region remains competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

By fostering partnerships and enabling access to emerging technologies, the IDB aims to position the Caribbean as a hub for innovation, digital equity, and sustainable development.