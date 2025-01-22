Booming Indian Tourism Fuels U.S. Market

India has become a key player in U.S. tourism, ranking as the second-largest source of overseas visitors after the UK. In 2024, a significant 2.2 million Indians travelled to America, representing a remarkable 24% increase from the previous year.

Brand USA CEO Fred Dixon, speaking in Hyderabad, emphasized India's rising importance, noting that monthly visa distributions have reached record levels, highlighting the growing interest among Indians to visit the U.S.

With preparations underway for the FIFA World Cup in 2026, the U.S. expects to see continued exponential growth from Indian tourists, bolstered further by steady tourism infrastructure despite California's recent wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)