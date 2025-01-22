Tragic Train Incident in Jalgaon: A Tale of Panic and Loss

The Maharashtra government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of victims in the tragic train accident in Jalgaon district. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the medical expenses for the injured would be covered by the state.

The accident occurred when passengers aboard the Pushpak Express, panicked by rumors of a fire, jumped onto adjacent tracks and were struck by an oncoming train. Officials have confirmed at least ten deaths, with many others injured.

Authorities are working to provide medical aid to the injured, while political leaders demand accountability and an investigation to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident has elicited widespread sorrow and calls for improved safety measures on railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)