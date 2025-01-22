Andhra Pradesh Eyes Global Investments: CM Naidu Engages with Industry Giants

In a significant move to attract international investments, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has invited the globally renowned DP World to consider establishing a smart container terminal in the state. This proposal was made during his visit to the ongoing World Economic Forum summit in Davos. On the third day of his trip, Naidu engaged in extensive talks with Rizwan Sumoor, Managing Director of DP World Central Asia and Africa, highlighting the potential locations of Kakinada, Krishnapatnam, and Mulapeta for such a project.

Naidu pointed out that although DP World operates five container terminals in India, none are located in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized that a terminal in the state would significantly boost international trade. Alongside this, he extended an invitation for investments in the state's burgeoning seaports and integrated logistics sector. With a presence in over 40 countries and control over 10% of the global container traffic market, DP World is a key player in marine and inland terminal management.

Apart from DP World, the Chief Minister held discussions with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to explore the establishment of an AI university and innovation centers. The talks also involved Archana Vyas, the foundation's director. Naidu's agenda included talks with Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo's AMSEA and International Beverages, and a delegation from Bahrain led by Abdulla Bin Adel Fakhro, Industry and Commerce Minister, to discuss potential investment avenues in the state.

