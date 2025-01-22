Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Maharashtra: Train Incident Claims 12 Lives

In Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, at least 12 passengers were killed after mistakenly jumping off a train due to a fire scare, only to be run over by another train. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial aid for the victims' families and pledged state support for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district when 12 passengers lost their lives after panicking over a fire scare onboard the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express. They leaped onto the tracks, where they were tragically struck by another train.

The state's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, responded from Davos, Switzerland, offering financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim and confirming that the state government will cover medical expenses for the injured.

With the Special Inspector General confirming the casualty figures, state officials are actively managing rescue efforts. Minister Girish Mahajan is on-site, ensuring support and communication with local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

