Subway Tunnel Collapse Near Seoul Spurs Rescue Efforts

A subway tunnel under construction in Gwangmyeong, a city south of Seoul, collapsed on Friday. Rescue efforts are underway as officials suspect two workers might be trapped at the site.

The National Fire Agency announced that 55 rescue personnel, alongside 18 vehicles, have been dispatched to the scene to aid in the rescue mission.

Prior to the collapse, Gwangmyeong officials had cleared the area and halted traffic, responding to reports indicating the potential collapse of a ventilation shaft on site. It is unclear if any workers re-entered the site following the evacuation.

