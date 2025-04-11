Subway Tunnel Collapse Near Seoul Spurs Rescue Efforts
A subway tunnel under construction in Gwangmyeong, near Seoul, collapsed, potentially trapping two workers. The National Fire Agency is deploying rescue workers and vehicles. Authorities previously evacuated the site amid warnings of a ventilation shaft risk. It remains uncertain if any workers re-entered the area before the collapse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A subway tunnel under construction in Gwangmyeong, a city south of Seoul, collapsed on Friday. Rescue efforts are underway as officials suspect two workers might be trapped at the site.
The National Fire Agency announced that 55 rescue personnel, alongside 18 vehicles, have been dispatched to the scene to aid in the rescue mission.
Prior to the collapse, Gwangmyeong officials had cleared the area and halted traffic, responding to reports indicating the potential collapse of a ventilation shaft on site. It is unclear if any workers re-entered the site following the evacuation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- subway
- tunnel
- construction
- collapse
- Seoul
- Gwangmyeong
- rescue
- workers
- ventilation
- shaft
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis Star Danielle Collins Rescues Injured Dog Named Crash
Hyderabad Police Rescue Businessman from Online Fraud, Recover Rs 9.5 Lakh
Rescue Mission Intensifies: Cadaver Dogs Deployed in Kerala Tunnel Collapse
Russian state news agency says 38 Russians have been rescued from sunken tourist submarine in Egypt, reports AP.
Swift Rescue: Dombivli Police Foil Kidnapping Plot