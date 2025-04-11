Left Menu

Subway Tunnel Collapse Near Seoul Spurs Rescue Efforts

A subway tunnel under construction in Gwangmyeong, near Seoul, collapsed, potentially trapping two workers. The National Fire Agency is deploying rescue workers and vehicles. Authorities previously evacuated the site amid warnings of a ventilation shaft risk. It remains uncertain if any workers re-entered the area before the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:18 IST
Subway Tunnel Collapse Near Seoul Spurs Rescue Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A subway tunnel under construction in Gwangmyeong, a city south of Seoul, collapsed on Friday. Rescue efforts are underway as officials suspect two workers might be trapped at the site.

The National Fire Agency announced that 55 rescue personnel, alongside 18 vehicles, have been dispatched to the scene to aid in the rescue mission.

Prior to the collapse, Gwangmyeong officials had cleared the area and halted traffic, responding to reports indicating the potential collapse of a ventilation shaft on site. It is unclear if any workers re-entered the site following the evacuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025