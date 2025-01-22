Left Menu

Railway Safety Commissioner Investigates Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Manoj Arora, will investigate the tragic incident where 12 passengers were killed by Karnataka Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. The probe will involve recording statements from passengers, eye-witnesses, and train crew to uncover the circumstances behind the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:04 IST
Railway Safety Commissioner Investigates Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Safety Commissioner is set to investigate a tragic accident that resulted in the death of 12 passengers by the Karnataka Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, officials reported.

Manoj Arora, the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the Central Circle, announced he would visit the accident site on Thursday morning to conduct an in-depth probe.

The investigation will include collecting statements from passengers, eye-witnesses, and train crew to determine the factors that led to this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025