Railway Safety Commissioner Investigates Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra
The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Manoj Arora, will investigate the tragic incident where 12 passengers were killed by Karnataka Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. The probe will involve recording statements from passengers, eye-witnesses, and train crew to uncover the circumstances behind the accident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Railway Safety Commissioner is set to investigate a tragic accident that resulted in the death of 12 passengers by the Karnataka Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, officials reported.
Manoj Arora, the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the Central Circle, announced he would visit the accident site on Thursday morning to conduct an in-depth probe.
The investigation will include collecting statements from passengers, eye-witnesses, and train crew to determine the factors that led to this unfortunate incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement