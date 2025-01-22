Railway Safety Commissioner Investigates Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra

The Railway Safety Commissioner is set to investigate a tragic accident that resulted in the death of 12 passengers by the Karnataka Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, officials reported.

Manoj Arora, the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the Central Circle, announced he would visit the accident site on Thursday morning to conduct an in-depth probe.

The investigation will include collecting statements from passengers, eye-witnesses, and train crew to determine the factors that led to this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)