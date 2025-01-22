Left Menu

Amber Connect Launches Innovation Hub in Coimbatore to Drive Global Expansion

Amber Connect, a Jamaica-based vehicle telematics firm, is establishing a 4000-seat Innovation Center in Coimbatore, India. The company plans to hire 1,000 employees and expand across India to fuel global IPO ambitions. Amber Connect targets Rs 100 crore revenue in India with a global target of Rs 500 crore.

Amber Connect Launches Innovation Hub in Coimbatore to Drive Global Expansion
Amber Connect, a prominent vehicle telematics company headquartered in Jamaica, is gearing up to launch a 4000-seat Innovation Center in Coimbatore, India, as a strategic move towards its planned IPO. The company has announced its intention to hire 1,000 new employees in India over the next two years.

The new center aims to bolster Amber Connect's efforts to expand its presence across all 28 Indian states by forging strategic partnerships with leading automotive original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The facility will focus on developing vehicle telematics software in India for worldwide export.

Currently under construction, the Innovation Center is expected to open by late 2025, with hiring occurring in phases. Presently, Amber Connect employs 1,200 professionals in Coimbatore, contributing to product development and other crucial operations. The company is set to install telematics solutions on over 200,000 vehicles in the next two years, targeting significant revenue growth.

