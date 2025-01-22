Left Menu

Panic Leads to Tragedy: 12 Killed in Train Mishap in Maharashtra

Twelve passengers perished and fifteen sustained injuries after jumping from the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express due to a false fire alarm. Tragically, they were run over by the Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances leading to this accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve passengers were tragically killed while attempting to flee a Mumbai-bound train in Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, following a false alarm about a fire. The unfortunate passengers, in a bid to escape perceived danger on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, leaped onto adjacent tracks where they were fatally struck by the oncoming Karnataka Express.

The incident, also injuring fifteen others, occurred near Pachora town in Jalgaon district. Officials report that the tragedy unfolded as passengers panicked upon noticing sparks from the train's wheels, compelling them to pull the emergency chain and disembark. The Karnataka Express, traveling from Bengaluru to Delhi, could not avoid the individuals on the track due to the line's curvature.

In response to the disaster, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow and announced financial assistance for victims' families, while confirming an investigation into the incident's causes. Eyewitness accounts and evidence from the scene are being gathered to understand how the situation escalated so quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

