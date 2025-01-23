India's Unity and Trust Shine at Davos

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared India as the world's most trusted location amid global challenges, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He highlighted the country's stability, peace, and inclusiveness as key factors in attracting global investors and political leaders alike.

Leading figures from different states and political affiliations joined forces to present a unified image of India. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised this collaboration, marking the occasion as the first united representation by 'Team India' in Davos, receiving significant attention.

The emphasis was on collective growth, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed the importance of all states progressing together. Discussions included strengthening India's relationships with Switzerland and the US, with a focus on trust and mutual benefits amid global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)