India's Unity and Trust Shine at Davos

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized India's emergence as a trusted global partner at the World Economic Forum in Davos amid global disruptions. Joined by Indian politicians from various parties, the delegation showcased a unified India, focusing on peace, inclusion, and economic growth, fostering strong international relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared India as the world's most trusted location amid global challenges, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He highlighted the country's stability, peace, and inclusiveness as key factors in attracting global investors and political leaders alike.

Leading figures from different states and political affiliations joined forces to present a unified image of India. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised this collaboration, marking the occasion as the first united representation by 'Team India' in Davos, receiving significant attention.

The emphasis was on collective growth, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed the importance of all states progressing together. Discussions included strengthening India's relationships with Switzerland and the US, with a focus on trust and mutual benefits amid global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

