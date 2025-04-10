Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Papua: Rebel Forces Clash with Indonesian Authorities

Rebel forces in Indonesia's Papua region have claimed responsibility for killing more than 17 people, accusing them of being undercover soldiers posing as gold miners. The ongoing conflict for independence has intensified, with rebels taking hostages and challenging the Indonesian military to confront them.

The ongoing conflict in Indonesia's Papua region has escalated sharply, with rebel forces reportedly killing over 17 individuals since the weekend, accusing them of being military personnel disguised as gold miners.

The decades-old independence struggle has proven increasingly deadly. Papuan rebel spokesperson Sebby Sambom stated that recent killings include victims from April 6 onwards, where rebels allegedly identified the deceased as being members of the military. The Indonesian government, however, has refuted these claims, stating that the victims were illegal miners, not soldiers.

Indonesian police have confirmed that the violence continues, with rebels currently holding two hostages. Besides, history has shown an uptick in both the rebels' militarization and their engagement in hostage-taking, underscoring the deepening crisis in this resource-laden region.

