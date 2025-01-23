Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Investigating the Maharashtra Train Accident

A tragic train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, involving the Karnataka Express and Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express, resulted in 12 deaths. The collision occurred due to visibility issues caused by track curvature. An investigation is underway, and compensations have been announced for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 08:29 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district as the Karnataka Express collided with passengers of the Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express. The accident led to 12 fatalities and 15 injuries. Preliminary findings point to track curvature as a contributing factor, affecting visibility and braking distance.

Despite both train drivers adhering to safety protocols, the Karnataka Express struck passengers who had jumped onto the tracks after a rumour of fire. Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, announced compensation for the victims' families, while the Railway Board initiated a formal investigation.

Railway Safety Commissioner Manoj Arora will lead the probe into the accident. The inquiry will gather statements from passengers and eyewitnesses to ascertain the causes behind this tragic event. Ex-gratia payments have been declared by the Railway Board as interim relief for the affected families.

