Anirban Lahiri & Joaquin Niemann Shine at LIV Golf Mexico City

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri delivered a respectable performance in the final round of the LIV Golf event in Mexico City, finishing T-22 after carding a two-over 73. Starting from the 18th hole, Lahiri made a promising start with a birdie and continued to exhibit skillful play throughout with additional birdies on the second and 12th holes. However, challenges arose with bogeys on the sixth, tenth, and 13th holes, coupled with a double bogey on the Par-4 third.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Niemann of Chile celebrated his third victory of the season in spectacular fashion. With his mother attending for the first time outside of Chile, Niemann impressed by rising above two major champions. His performance secured him an invitation to the U.S. Open through the LIV Golf exemption, a testament to his exceptional play this season.

Niemann displayed remarkable form over the weekend, shooting scores of 64 and 65 following an opening round of 68. Entering the final round, he was three shots behind Bryson DeChambeau and two behind Cameron Smith. Displaying outstanding skill and composure, Niemann surpassed both major winners, neither of whom achieved par on the par-71 course, reinforcing his lead in the season-long points standings.

