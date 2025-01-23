Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Train Collision in Jalgaon

A tragic train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district claimed 13 lives when passengers disembarking the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express were struck by the Karnataka Express.

This deadly incident unfolded near Pardhade and Maheji stations as commuters encountered a second train on adjacent tracks.

The Central Circle's Commissioner of Railway Safety will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the mishap to determine what went wrong and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)