Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Train Collision in Jalgaon

A tragic incident in Jalgaon saw 13 people killed after being hit by a train. The accident occurred when passengers disembarking from a halted train were struck by a passing train. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

A tragic train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district claimed 13 lives when passengers disembarking the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express were struck by the Karnataka Express.

This deadly incident unfolded near Pardhade and Maheji stations as commuters encountered a second train on adjacent tracks.

The Central Circle's Commissioner of Railway Safety will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the mishap to determine what went wrong and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

