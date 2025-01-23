Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Train Collision in Jalgaon
A tragic incident in Jalgaon saw 13 people killed after being hit by a train. The accident occurred when passengers disembarking from a halted train were struck by a passing train. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:31 IST
A tragic train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district claimed 13 lives when passengers disembarking the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express were struck by the Karnataka Express.
This deadly incident unfolded near Pardhade and Maheji stations as commuters encountered a second train on adjacent tracks.
The Central Circle's Commissioner of Railway Safety will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the mishap to determine what went wrong and prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
