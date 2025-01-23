Left Menu

India's Private Investment Surge: Highest in Eight Years

Private investment in India is poised for a significant upswing, reaching its highest level in eight years as a percentage of GDP by FY24, according to SBI. Investments by private corporations, supported by government policies and infrastructure initiatives, are expected to hit 12.5% of GDP, boosting economic growth.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the brink of a remarkable resurgence in private investment, with projections for FY24 indicating an unprecedented peak over the last eight years. According to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI), private investment is expected to reach around 12.5% of GDP.

The report notes a strong revival in corporate investments, with private investment hitting 11.9% of GDP in FY23, the highest since FY16. Remarkably, government investments have also achieved a new level, registering 4.1% of GDP, the most substantial since FY12.

Indian companies have announced substantial investment plans, amounting to over Rs 32 lakh crore in the first nine months of FY25, reflecting a 39% jump from the previous year. The private sector accounted for approximately 70% of these initiatives. This trend underscores growing confidence in India's economic future, bolstered by supportive government strategies and infrastructure developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

