NaBFID and NDB Forge Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Infrastructure Development
NaBFID and NDB have signed an MoU to collaborate on infrastructure projects, focusing on clean energy and transport. This agreement sets a framework for cooperation, aiming to bridge the infrastructure financing gap and promote sustainable development. Both organizations will engage in knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives.
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has entered a strategic partnership with the New Development Bank (NDB) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration is designed to enhance infrastructure financing, targeting areas such as renewable energy and sustainable transportation.
The MoU aims to bridge the infrastructure funding gap by facilitating long-term cooperation, including sharing technical expertise. NaBFID and NDB plan to invest in clean energy projects and promote efficient water management practices, striving to create a robust ecosystem for infrastructure financing.
Both institutions will also engage in joint research, seminars, and workshops to boost institutional capabilities and promote knowledge-sharing. This partnership represents a significant step towards sustainable national development, aligning with the vision of fostering economic growth and inclusivity.
