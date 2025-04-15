NaBFID and NDB Forge Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Infrastructure Development

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has entered a strategic partnership with the New Development Bank (NDB) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration is designed to enhance infrastructure financing, targeting areas such as renewable energy and sustainable transportation.

The MoU aims to bridge the infrastructure funding gap by facilitating long-term cooperation, including sharing technical expertise. NaBFID and NDB plan to invest in clean energy projects and promote efficient water management practices, striving to create a robust ecosystem for infrastructure financing.

Both institutions will also engage in joint research, seminars, and workshops to boost institutional capabilities and promote knowledge-sharing. This partnership represents a significant step towards sustainable national development, aligning with the vision of fostering economic growth and inclusivity.

