Left Menu

InfiniteMedia Crowned Best Advertising Agency in Mumbai 2024

InfiniteMedia, a leading Mumbai-based advertising agency, was honored with the Best Advertising Agency Award at the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 held on January 18, 2025. The event at Jio World Convention Centre highlighted the agency's 30-year legacy in creative solutions, praised by industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:41 IST
InfiniteMedia Crowned Best Advertising Agency in Mumbai 2024
InfiniteMedia's Success Shines Bright at SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, InfiniteMedia, a renowned advertising agency, was declared the Best Advertising Agency in Mumbai for 2024. This accolade was presented during the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 and the Best Night Club Awards 2024 held on January 18, 2025.

Founded in 1994 by Alex Monteiro and Shakir Seth, InfiniteMedia has become a leader in advertising with a strategy that integrates traditional and digital marketing techniques. The company was previously one of India's first to utilize a nationwide local cable TV network for corporate advertising, a move that cemented its growth and success.

The awards saw dignitaries such as Keval Valambhia and T.D Joseph from CREDAI-MCHI, Indian filmmaker Suneel Darshan, and Lina Ingle from SOS Nitelife celebrate InfiniteMedia's achievements. The company's founders credit their innovative team and forward-thinking approach for their success, setting a high standard in the ad industry.

SOS Nitelife praised InfiniteMedia for its transformative storytelling and consistent excellence in advertising. The event also celebrated other leaders across the hospitality and entertainment industries, signifying a gathering of top professionals and brands in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025