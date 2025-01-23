InfiniteMedia Crowned Best Advertising Agency in Mumbai 2024

In a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, InfiniteMedia, a renowned advertising agency, was declared the Best Advertising Agency in Mumbai for 2024. This accolade was presented during the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 and the Best Night Club Awards 2024 held on January 18, 2025.

Founded in 1994 by Alex Monteiro and Shakir Seth, InfiniteMedia has become a leader in advertising with a strategy that integrates traditional and digital marketing techniques. The company was previously one of India's first to utilize a nationwide local cable TV network for corporate advertising, a move that cemented its growth and success.

The awards saw dignitaries such as Keval Valambhia and T.D Joseph from CREDAI-MCHI, Indian filmmaker Suneel Darshan, and Lina Ingle from SOS Nitelife celebrate InfiniteMedia's achievements. The company's founders credit their innovative team and forward-thinking approach for their success, setting a high standard in the ad industry.

SOS Nitelife praised InfiniteMedia for its transformative storytelling and consistent excellence in advertising. The event also celebrated other leaders across the hospitality and entertainment industries, signifying a gathering of top professionals and brands in the field.

