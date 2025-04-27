Temple Festival Tragedy: Youth Killed Amid Clash
Three individuals have been detained in connection with the death of a 20-year-old named Sooraj, who was allegedly beaten during a clash at a temple festival in Chevayur. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute between college students. An investigation involving 15 other unidentified persons is ongoing.
A tragic incident unfolded at a temple festival in Chevayur when a clash between groups of young men resulted in the death of a 20-year-old, Sooraj, according to police reports.
The altercation, believed to have stemmed from a feud between seniors and juniors at a local college, escalated to violence. Sooraj sustained serious injuries during an altercation allegedly involving Ajay, Vijay, and their father, Manoj Kumar.
Witnesses claim the attack was premeditated, with Sooraj being misled to the event under false pretenses. As police continue their investigation, a case has also been filed against 15 unidentified individuals.
