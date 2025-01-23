Left Menu

Train Tragedy in Jalgaon: Fatal Mistake Leads to Disaster

A tragic train accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district killed 13 people and injured 15. Four of the victims hailed from Nepal, including a minor. An ex-gratia was distributed to the injured, as officials confirmed the victims were run over by another train after a mistaken alarm led them to panic.

Updated: 23-01-2025 11:07 IST
In a devastating train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, 13 individuals lost their lives, with authorities confirming that four victims were from Nepal. The tragedy unfolded when passengers on the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express mistakenly jumped onto adjacent tracks, fearing a fire after an alarm chain was pulled.

The confused passengers were then hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express, resulting in catastrophic loss of life and injuries to 15 others. Of the deceased, eight bodies have been identified, including four Nepalese nationals, according to local authorities.

Officials have announced financial assistance for the victims' families while clarifying that no fire incident occurred in the train. The tragic event has prompted immediate response and compensation efforts, highlighting lapses in safety and communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

