Kaka Industries Expands: Full Commissioning of Gujarat Manufacturing Plant

Kaka Industries Limited, a prominent name in PVC-based product manufacturing, announced the full commissioning of its new plant in Lasundra, Gujarat. This development follows the resolution of a persistent power supply issue that hindered operations for half a year.

Spanning an area of 8,00,000 square feet, the new facility has a production target of 40,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA), aiming for a 120% increase in capacity utilization. Thanks to an uninterrupted power supply from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited, the plant is set to operate at full capacity, as stated by CFO CA Chintan Bodar. Equipment from older units has been moved to this advanced facility, setting it on track to double its revenue by the end of FY 2027.

The strategic enhancement in capacity not only positions the company to handle increasing market demands effectively but also strengthens its leadership in the polymer industry. Kaka Industries, known for its commitment to quality and innovation, is poised to benefit from robust branding and a strong dealer network.

