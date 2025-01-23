Traffic Snarl in Delhi: Commuters Face Gridlock Amid Republic Day Prep

Central Delhi witnessed heavy congestion as the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade unfolded on Thursday, adding significant challenges for city commuters.

High traffic volumes plagued areas around India Gate and ITO, with Ring Road near the ITO loop and IP Extension reportedly clogged, forcing some to detour.

Inhabitants from Noida, such as Sneha Rai, cited increased traffic at border security checkpoints, which compounded delays at crucial intersections like Ashram Chowk and on Ring Road.

