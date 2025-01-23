Traffic Snarl in Delhi: Commuters Face Gridlock Amid Republic Day Prep
Central Delhi experienced heavy traffic due to a Republic Day parade rehearsal. Key areas like India Gate and ITO were impacted. Commuters reported massive congestion, with Ring Road and Vikas Marg severely affected. Security checks at the Delhi-Noida border added to the chaos.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Central Delhi witnessed heavy congestion as the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade unfolded on Thursday, adding significant challenges for city commuters.
High traffic volumes plagued areas around India Gate and ITO, with Ring Road near the ITO loop and IP Extension reportedly clogged, forcing some to detour.
Inhabitants from Noida, such as Sneha Rai, cited increased traffic at border security checkpoints, which compounded delays at crucial intersections like Ashram Chowk and on Ring Road.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement